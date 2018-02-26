class="post-template-default single single-post postid-293333 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

$250,000 bond set for Scottsbluff man caught with methamphetamine and cocaine

BY Ryan Murphy | February 26, 2018
Chad Westerbuhr (SBCDC Booking Photo)

A 34-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested on a variety of drug charges stemming from a search warrant served last month at his place of residence.

Chad Westerbuhr is charged with: Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana (More than one ounce, less than one pound).

Court documents say a person told Scottsbluff Police they had seen the drugs in Westerbuhr’s room, and a subsequent search warrant was issued.

During the search of his room and safe,Â  authorities found more than 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3 grams of cocaine, and 31.9 grams of marijuana, suspected hashish, and drug paraphernalia.

Bond has been set at $250,000 at 10% and Westerbuhr is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

 

