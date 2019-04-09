$250,000 bond set for Scottsbluff man charged in Saturday attack

A Scotts Bluff County judge has set a $250,000 bond for a Scottsbluff man accused of strangulation, child abuse, and assault.

29-year-old John Keller was arrested on Saturday night following a disturbance at a Gering residence.

Court documents say that Keller saw a text message on his girlfriend’s phone, got mad, and chased her and her two children- who then barricaded themselves in the upstairs bathroom.

At that point, he then first reportedly thrust a broom under the door to try to hit the victims, and then threw five knives under the door in attempt to hit them.

The woman had called Keller’s mother to come by to assist, and when she went to open the front door, he allegedly went into the bathroom and began scratching at one of the children’s face and attempted to gouge her eyes out.

The arrest affidavit continues that afterwards, Keller then used a chain to choke his girlfriend. At that point his mother tackled him, which allowed the girlfriend and children to flee to the neighbors house.

Police arrived shortly after, where he was arrested and charged with:

Strangulation- Class 2A Felony

Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony- Class 2 Felony

Intentional Child Abuse- 3A Felony

Intentional Child Abuse- 3A Felony

3rd Degree Domestic Assault- Class 1 Misdemeanor

Keller was arraigned on the charges Monday afternoon, and will be back in court on April 16th for his preliminary hearing.