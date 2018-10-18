$250,000 raised for Festival of Hope in six years through “Save a Rack”

Save A Rack at Backarracks was another huge success Wednesday evening, with initial totals indicating the event raised over $35,000 for the local cancer patient support organization Festival of Hope, bringing the six year total to over a quarter million dollars.

The highlight of the night was Local restaurateur Lisa Weborg’s bra- comprised of four bras from previous Save-A-Rack bra auctions- in honor of her sister Lita who lost her battle with breast cancer this year. The bra sold for a whopping $5,000…. plus Weborg matched that total- netting $10,000.

Weborg, who has attended all but one of the previous events, explained the bra was a tribute not only to her sister but the local physicians who provided her care and treatment.

Weborg said, “We were fortunate Lita got the care at Regional West, through the oncology department, the doctors, they did a phenomenal job with my sister. So this is very near and dear to my heart .”

One of the other shining moments was the sale of Valts teacher and breast cancer survivor Karen Reason’s guitar, built by her students in a show of support while she went through a double mastectomy, and the follow-up chemotherapy. The guitar, signed by country music star Josh Turner, sold for $3,700