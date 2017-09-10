Gering council considers annexing land, new restaurant agreement, budget approval

The Gering city council Monday evening will consider on third and final reading annexing the two properties they have purchased on the east end of the city for economic development purposes. The two properties, comprising close to 200 acres north and south of the 21st Avenue and U Street intersection, were purchased for a total of $1.7 million.

The council will also consider the Recreation Committee’s recommendation to approve a new negotiated lease agreement with Brody and Stephanie Rask to operate the Monument Grill restaurant at the city’s golf course. The current agreement expires in October.

And a public hearing will be held at the beginning of the 6 p.m. meeting to accept comment on the proposed 2017-18 proposed budget and tax levy. The only increase in utility rates or user fees in the budget is a $1.25 monthly stormwater surcharge fee for an unfunded federal mandate.

Mayor Tony Kaufman told KNEB news in August the proposed general fund budget at one time had a shortfall of $1.2 million, but that was reduced to less than half a million by the budget workshop. Kaufman said the budget was expected to be balanced by the time of the public hearing.