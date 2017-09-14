class="post-template-default single single-post postid-259760 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Ricketts urges Japan to discuss beef tariff with US

BY Associated Press/Kevin Mooney | September 14, 2017
Home News Regional News
Ricketts urges Japan to discuss beef tariff with US

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says he’s urging Japanese
officials to talk to the U.S. about tariffs after Japan announced in July that it would impose a 50 percent tariff on frozen beef imports.

Ricketts said in a news conference call Thursday that the tariff will suppress some of the demand for beef, but that exports will continue.

His discussions about beef came during a Japanese trade mission. Ricketts says he’s confident Japanese demand for Nebraska-made beef is growing and urged the Japanese officials to begin a dialogue with the Trump Administration on a bilateral trade agreement between the two countries to replace the tentatively approved Trans Pacific Partnership

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments