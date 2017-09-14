Ricketts urges Japan to discuss beef tariff with US

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says he’s urging Japanese

officials to talk to the U.S. about tariffs after Japan announced in July that it would impose a 50 percent tariff on frozen beef imports.

Ricketts said in a news conference call Thursday that the tariff will suppress some of the demand for beef, but that exports will continue.

His discussions about beef came during a Japanese trade mission. Ricketts says he’s confident Japanese demand for Nebraska-made beef is growing and urged the Japanese officials to begin a dialogue with the Trump Administration on a bilateral trade agreement between the two countries to replace the tentatively approved Trans Pacific Partnership