Gering council to consider keno committee funding recommendations

The Gering city council Monday night will consider several recommendations from the city’s Keno Committee to help fund a number of key projects.

The committee is recommending approval of $100,000 to help fund construction of the new baseball field and stadium for the Western Nebraska Pioneers baseball team; $25,000 to the Riverside Discovery Center to make refurbishments to the existing leopard exhibit to safely house the two orphaned grizzly bears recently received by the zoo and $16,000 for baskets, markers and other equipment for a planned disc golf course at Oregon Trail Park.

The committee is also recommending $6,500 to assist the Veterans and Military Family Relief Fund to assist the 2017 Warrior Run and $6,500 for the 2017 “Make Gering Shine” to help with Santa’s Village, Holiday parade and other improvements.

The council will also consider approving a resolution for a user credit/debit card transaction fee to recover transaction fees assessed the city.