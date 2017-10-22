class="post-template-default single single-post postid-267194 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Gering council to consider keno committee funding recommendations

BY Kevin Mooney | October 22, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Gering council to consider keno committee funding recommendations

The Gering city council Monday night will consider several recommendations from the city’s Keno Committee to help fund a number of key projects.

The committee is recommending approval of $100,000 to help fund construction of the new baseball field and stadium for the Western Nebraska Pioneers baseball team; $25,000 to the Riverside Discovery Center to make refurbishments to the existing leopard exhibit to safely house the two orphaned grizzly bears recently received by the zoo and $16,000 for baskets, markers and other equipment for a planned disc golf course at Oregon Trail Park.

The committee is also recommending $6,500 to assist the Veterans and Military Family Relief Fund to assist the 2017 Warrior Run and $6,500 for the 2017 “Make Gering Shine” to help with Santa’s Village, Holiday parade and other improvements.

The council will also consider approving a resolution for a user credit/debit card transaction fee to recover transaction fees assessed the city.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments