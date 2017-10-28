Rotary Club and Arby’s team up to help end Polio

Hundreds of Purple Pancakes were served up on Saturday at the Scottsbluff Arby’s to help a great cause.

The Scottsbluff / Gering Rotary Club hosted their annual Purple Pancake Fundraiser as part of Rotary International’s “End Polio Now” campaign.

Patrons could purchase a plate for $5, which included two purple pancakes and a small cup of coffee, with all proceeds going towards Polio Eradication efforts.

Rotary President Shelly Knutson says she was pleased with today’s turnout.

Rotary International has been pushing to eradicate Polio for years, and in 2017 there have only been 12 cases of the disease in two countries. That’s down from 74 cases in 2015 and 37 cases in 2016.

For more information, you can go to https://www.endpolio.org/