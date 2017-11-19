WNCC Hosting Health Sciences Open House

Western Nebraska Community College is hosting a Health Sciences Open House for students and parents on all three WNCC Campuses. The event will kick off on the Scottsbluff Campus at the John N. Harms Center Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. to discuss healthcare career opportunities.

According to Health Sciences Division Chair, Ronda Kinsey, if you’ve been considering a career in healthcare, you won’t want to miss this event.

“Students, parents and advisors who attend one of these open house events will have an opportunity to learn about each of the Health Sciences programs at WNCC,” Kinsey said. “Faculty from each program will be there to provide information as well as answer your questions.”