WNCC Hosting Health Sciences Open House

Western Nebraska Community College is hosting a Health Sciences Open House for students and parents on all three WNCC Campuses. The event will kick off on the Scottsbluff Campus at the John N. Harms Center Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. to discuss healthcare career opportunities.
According to Health Sciences Division Chair, Ronda Kinsey, if you’ve been considering a career in healthcare, you won’t want to miss this event.
“Students, parents and advisors who attend one of these open house events will have an opportunity to learn about each of the Health Sciences programs at WNCC,” Kinsey said. “Faculty from each program will be there to provide information as well as answer your questions.”
The open house is free and open to the public. Attendees will be able to visit with WNCC faculty and staff about a career in healthcare, including Basic Nursing Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician, Health Information Technology, Nursing, and Phlebotomy, to name a few.
An open house will be held on the Sidney Campus Nov. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. The Alliance Campus event will be on Dec. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m.