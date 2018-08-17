class="post-template-default single single-post postid-329752 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

28 balloons launch in Friday morning start of Old West Balloon Festival

BY Dave Strang | August 17, 2018
The "Hare" balloon prepared to be chased by the "Hounds" Friday morning (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

After a short fog delay, 28 colorful hot air balloons filled the skies over the Mitchell area Friday morning with the 2018 Old West Balloon Festival getting started.

Prior to the launch from the airfield south of Mitchell, balloonmeister Colleen Johnson told KNEB News the participants were set to take place in a “Hare and Hounds” competition, which involves dropping bags into scoring areas to prepare them for the Nationals taking place here over the next three years.

Johnson said of the 30 balloonists registered for the festival, one had to leave due to illness, and one won’t be ready until Saturday, leaving 28 launching Friday morning.

The annual Balloon Glow will take place Saturday evening with kids games, food vendors and entertainment with the “Glow” starting around 7:45 and lasting until around 9 p.m.

