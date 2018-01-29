Bluffs man arrested in possession of stolen firearm and drugs

A Scottsbluff man has been charged with firearm and drug charges after Deputies seized a stolen rifle in his possession while serving an arrest warrant on his girlfriend.

22 year old Andrew Hackett was taken into custody for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony because he was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies arrested Hackett after they observed the rifle and drug paraphernalia in the home consistent with the use of methamphetamine and marijuana. Officers determined the rifle was the same make, model and caliber of the stolen rifle. A rifle scope and minor damage to the firearm was also consistent with the rifle reported by the victim. Hackett’s girlfriend also indicated the suspect had brought the firearm into the home the previous night.

Hackett was also charged with false reporting after identifying himself as someone else.