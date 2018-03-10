Nebraska Passport tourism program announces 2018 stops

The Nebraska Tourism Commission has announced the 2018

stops for its popular “Nebraska Passport” program.

The passport unveiled Friday will feature 70 attractions including restaurants, museums, coffee shops and state parks.

The stops in the panhandle are Knight Museum and Sandhills Center in Alliance, Chimney Rock National Historic Site in Bayard, Chadron State Park, A Pocketful of Rye in Chadron, High Plains Homestead:

Home of the Drifter Cookshack and Bunkhouse in Crawford, Windbreak Bar and Grill in Kimball, A Collective Gathering in Potter, the Flight Deck in Scottsbluff, and the Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff.

Travelers have from May 1 through Sept. 30 to get stamps and prizes at the attractions. Passports will be available at participating stops or can be pre-ordered at NebraskaPassport.com.

Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport app to collect digital stamps. Those who used the app last year will need to download an update on or after May 1.