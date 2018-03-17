UW officials considering no tuition hike for 2018-19

University of Wyoming officials are considering no tuition

increases for the 2018-2019 academic year despite a Board of Trustees policy that calls for a 4 percent increase each year.

Instead the university officials are looking to raise mandatory student fees to covercosts related to athletics and student services.

A capacity study suggested the university could increase enrollment by attracting out-of-state students through lower non-resident tuition.

University administrator David Jewells says the administration found that study was “directionally accurate” and believe it is more beneficial to implement its suggestions sooner rather than later.

University administrators will present their recommendations to the board next week.