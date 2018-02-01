2nd annual Radiothon held for United Way of Western Nebraska

Volunteers are manning the phone banks at Main Street Market in Scottsbluff today, as the 2nd annual United Way of Western Nebraska Radiothon took to the airwaves on KNEB radio.

Campaign co-chair Andrew Hunzeker says with the finish line for the campaign already in sight, they are making a final push to reach their $375,000 goal.

Hunzeker says most of their Pacesetter businesses have already made their donations to the campaign, but urged any other small businesses or individuals who want to make a huge impact with their donations to come forward.

If you’d like to help the United Way by making a donation, you can call 308-633-4000 until 6 p.m., or anytime online at United Way of Western Nebraska’s website.