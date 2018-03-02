Three arrested in Kimball County drug bust

Three people have been arrested following an investigation by the Kimball County Sheriff’s Office, WING Drug Task Force, Nebraska State Patrol, and Kimball Police Department.

Thursday’s arrests stem from a lengthy investigation spearheaded by KCSO Investigator Anthony Osborn. Sheriff Harry Gillway says a search warrant was issued on a Kimball home, and authorities found a large amount of methamphetamine, hashish, pharmaceutical drugs, scales and packaging.

Gillway says 24-year old Daniel Valdez and 50-year-old Misty Duzich Jefferson are facing felony charges of Possession With Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine, Hashish, and Narcotics), as well a misdemeanor charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Also arrested was 42-year-old Matthew Duzich, who is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

“Drug Dealing in Kimball County is over,” says Sheriff Gillway, “And we’re coming after you if you deal in drugs here.”

Gillway adds that the investigation is continuing and other suspects are being sought in a larger drug ring.