$3 million grant to assist in building Goshen assisted living facility

The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board has awarded a $3 million grant to construct a 30-unit assisted living facility on a 3 acre site in Torrington. The Goshen Care Center Joint Powers board had requested the grant, which they say will meet the demand for assisted living as identified in two market studies.

The board says seniors will have the opportunity to continue living in Goshen County instead of looking at other locations in Nebraska or other communities. The project is also expected to provide an estimated 15 jobs for the community.