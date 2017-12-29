3 people killed in Indianola house fire

Three people have died in an early morning house fire in

central Nebraska.Authorities responded to the fire about 1 1/2 miles south of Indianola near McCook shortly after midnight Thursday.

Indianola Fire Chief Tom Davidson says the single-story

house was engulfed in flames, and firefighters spent most of the day battling the flames.

Davidson says four people lived in the home, and only one was able to escape. The Indianola, McCook and Red Willow fire departments all responded to the emergency call.

Davidson says cold temperatures made it difficult to battle the fire. He says flames were coming through the roof of the home. None of the people inside the house were identified. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested for a fire investigation.