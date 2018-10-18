30th annual RDC “Spooktacular” begins Friday

The Riverside Discovery Center Zoo will be hosting it’s 30th annual “Spooktacular” beginning tomorrow (Fri).

Your $8 admission includes games, characters, bounce houses and treats for the kids. And, $2 extra admits you to a new scary section included this year.

Zoo Director Anthony Mason says they have plenty of volunteers already lined up for Spooktacular but can always use more.

Mason says any volunteers under the age of 16 need to bring an adult with them, if you’re over 16 but less than 18 they will give you a form that needs to be signed by a parent.

Mason says they also have a new “Flying Spaghetti Monster” dinner each Saturday, the 20th and 27th from 5 to 6 p.m. in advance of Spooktacular.

The cost is $15 for kids, $20 for adults, or a family pack for 2 adults and 2 kids for $60. Spooktacular admission is included with the price, plus dinner guests will enjoy fun foods and animal visits, and also get into Spooktacular before the general public.