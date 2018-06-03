WNCC celebrates retirement of five key women staff members

WNCC staff Friday afternoon celebrated the retirement of five women who have been a vital part of the college for many years.

A reception was held in the Commons area of the college and was attended by a large gathering of friends, fellow employees and family.

Congratulations goes out to …..

Cynthia Armstrong, 13 years as a sociology professor

Jeannie Bear, 8 years in food service as a head cook

Vicki Bott, over 22 years as Communications Assistant, receptionist and “The Voice” when you called the college’s main phone line.

Candi Grasmick, 36 years working in several departments including Educational Services, Nursing and Business and Industry.

Dr. Ronda Kinsey, 45 years as a nurse and nursing educator, including 8 years at WNCC where she served not only as an instructor but chair of the WNCC Health Sciences Division.