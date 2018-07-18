Alliance man to face charge for Scottsbluff commercial burglary

A 49 year old Alliance man will make his first appearance Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court on a burglary charge stemming from a December break-in at Buskirk Trucking shop building in Scottsbluff.

Anthony Woodard was arrested by Scottsbluff Police following a New Years Eve traffic stop for outstanding Box Butte County Warrants.

Prior to his arrest, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating the burglary in which a number of tools were reported stolen.

While his vehicle was impounded, deputies determined that the tires on Woodard’s vehicle were a match to tracks left at the scene of the Buskirk Trucking burglary.

Authorities were also able to recover many of the stolen tools at a Gering residence while investigating a separate case.

After serving jail time on the Box Butte County warrants, Woodard is now being held in the Scotts Bluff County Jail pending his court appearance today.