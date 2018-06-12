33rd Chugwater Chili Cook-Off this Saturday

The 33rd Annual Chugwater Chili Cook-Off is coming up this Saturday. The event is always held on the third Saturday of June (the Saturday before Father’s Day).

Billed as “Wyoming’s Spiciest Hometown Event”, the cook-off is a nationally recognized event through the Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI.)

Organizer Terry Skiba says there will be a car show complete with trophies, kids games, crafts and an updated outdoor playground, shopping at their food and product vendors, an art show with Peoples Choice and your chance to win a great painting.

Plus there will be an adults-only beer tent, but Skiba says if you want to participate in the tasting, you’ll need to be there by late morning, as judges will collect their tasting samples between 11 and noon.

Skiba says it’s open to anyone with a passion for chili, whether it’s cooking it, tasting it or celebrating it.

All the fun takes place at Staats Park in Chugwater, Wyoming this Saturday.