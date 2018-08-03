35th year for amazing Scotts Bluff County Fair Rubber Check race

It is a milestone rubber check race for the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

What Dallas Larson started as a fill-in event is now in its 35th year at the arena named after him. Mike Lenhart and his wife are in their third year of organizing the event, which has become more popular almost every year.

Lenhart says.” It usually sells out within a week as far as the grandstand seats. They are printing as many as 500 overflow seat tickets as we speak. We have 16 sponsors and this year we have two, 9′ X 16′ screens that will display the event. ”

40 volunteers were involved in the unloading of hay bales to set up the course this morning, which occurs rain or shine. Fourteen four-man teams will participate this year and Lenhart believes the local aspect of the race is one of the reasons why the event draws huge crowds.

The event starts tonight at 7:30 p.m.