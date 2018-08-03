class="post-template-default single single-post postid-327215 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

35th year for amazing Scotts Bluff County Fair Rubber Check race

BY Kevin Mooney | August 3, 2018
Two Bit Ranch's Kyle Westover (right) pushing ATV driver Chastin Hill across the finish line in the 2017 Rubber Check Race (Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

It is a milestone rubber check race for the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

What Dallas Larson started as a fill-in event is now in its 35th year at the arena named after him. Mike Lenhart and his wife are in their third year of organizing the event, which has become more popular almost every year.

Lenhart says.” It usually sells out within a week as far as the grandstand seats.  They are printing as many as 500 overflow seat tickets as we speak. We have 16 sponsors  and this year we have two, 9′ X 16′ screens that will display the event. ”

40 volunteers were involved in the unloading of hay bales to set up the course this morning, which occurs rain or shine. Fourteen four-man teams will participate this year and Lenhart believes the local aspect of the race is one of the reasons why the event draws huge crowds.

The event starts tonight at 7:30 p.m.

