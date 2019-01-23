Reward offered in Scottsbluff business office arson case

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the December arson fire that heavily damaged a business office on Ferdinand Plaza in Scottsbluff.

Rick Bentley with Miller-Bentley says the reward is part of the insurance policy for the business, and anyone with information that might make them eligible for the reward is encouraged to contact the Scottsbluff Police Department.

Meanwhile, Bentley tells KNEB News the business has temporarily moved into the downtown offices of Twin Cities Development. “On the 801 Ferdinand Plaza location, they’re just now starting to remove all the items within it so we can go in and start restoring it,” says Bentley.

Scottsbluff Police investigator Lance Kite says the arson investigation is still on-going, with the lead investigator tracking down more potential witnesses and conducting interviews in an effort to solve the crime.

The early morning fire Dec. 16, 2018 caused what officials said was ‘substantial damage’ to the structure.