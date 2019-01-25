Scottsbluff Police investigating social media explicit photo requests

Scottsbluff police are looking into a case where teenage females are being asked to send explicit photos through social media.

According to a release from Captain Brian Wasson, the department is investigating instances in which high school aged females were contacted through social media and asked to provide nude photographs.

Wasson says at this time investigators are not aware of any being sent. If anyone has received similar requests or has any information about this type of activity, they’re being asked to contact the Scottsbluff Police Department or a local law enforcement agency.