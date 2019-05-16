Eagle Riders kick off annual ride raising child mental health awareness

The Eagle Riders motorcycle club is once again running the Pony Express ride.

Every year these motorcyclists collect letters of support for Mental Health programming, especially for children, riding the old Pony Express route.

Around a dozen Eagle riders attended a kick-off carnival for the Pony Express Ride hosted by Cirrus House Wednesday evening, local coordinator Holly Stevens told KNEB News she has watched the evolution of the event over the past 12 years.

“It has evolved tremendously as far as getting the awareness there, involving all the family organizations, all six regions in the state and DHHS as well, so we can take this information to the Governor and our Legislature to bring awareness we need significantly more services for our state and our children,” says Stevens.

The riders are beginning their trek across Nebraska Thursday, arriving to the State Capital about Noon on Saturday.