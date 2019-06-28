class="post-template-default single single-post postid-393078 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

3rd Annual Celtic Gathering descends on Five Rocks Amphitheater

BY Scott Miller | June 28, 2019
If you happen to see a lot of Celts in kilts in our area this weekend, you’re not missing a remake of ‘Braveheart’, but you could have some fun at the 3rd Annual Scotts Bluff Celtic Gathering at Five Rock Amphitheater.

The fun starts Friday night at 5 p.m. with music and the calling of the clans. Saturday, it’s a full day of events, including food, arts, vendors and Celtic skills demonstrated by the Ren Scots.

Gathering Coordinator Matt Rhys tells us you can also see a Highland Games Exhibition. “There’s weight for distance, weight over bar, sheaf toss,” says Rhys, “And we are going to be doing a stone throw. We’re going to having some experienced athletes and instructors come up and show people how it’s done, and demonstrate those different games.”

Admission to the three-day event ending Sunday is just five dollars for those 19 and over, with 18 and under free to attend.

For more information, you can visit the event Scotts Bluff Celtic Gathering website.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
