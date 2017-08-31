3rd annual Old West Balloon Fest set for this weekend

Anticipation is building for this weekend’s Old West Balloon Fest, with sunrise launches from the airfield south of Mitchell both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Balloonmeister Colleen Johnson says they have 18 balloons from 7 states confirmed for the weekend festival, and says the launches to take place right at sunrise, which will be 6:22 a.m.

Here is the official schedule of events. There is free admission and free parking to all of Old West Balloon Fest activities.

Saturday – September 2, 2017

5:30 a.m. – Gates open Mitchell Air Field, Food and Beverage available for purchase.

6:30 a.m. – Balloons Launch on Mitchell Air Field

Sunday – September 3, 2017

5:30 a.m. – Gates open Mitchell Air Field, Food and Beverage available for purchase.

6:30 a.m. –Balloons Launch on Mitchell on Mitchell Air Field

5:00 p.m. – Doors open at Five Rocks Amphitheatre for the night glow. Planet Bounce will

offer eight rides in our kid zone. Performances by local dance teams, and the band

“End of Eves” will perform during the night glow. Beer garden and local food

vendors will provide food.

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Balloons Glow at Five Rocks Amphitheatre. Be sure to ask the balloon pilots

for a free hot air balloon collectors card.

For more information, visit: theoldwestballoonfest.com .