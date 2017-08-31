class="post-template-default single single-post postid-257021 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

3rd annual Old West Balloon Fest set for this weekend

BY Dave Strang | August 31, 2017
Anticipation is building for this weekend’s Old West Balloon Fest, with sunrise launches from the airfield south of Mitchell both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Balloonmeister Colleen Johnson says they have 18 balloons from 7 states confirmed for the weekend festival, and says the launches to take place right at sunrise, which will be 6:22 a.m.

Here is the official schedule of events. There is free admission and free parking to all of Old West Balloon Fest activities.

Saturday – September 2, 2017
5:30 a.m. – Gates open Mitchell Air Field, Food and Beverage available for purchase.
6:30 a.m. – Balloons Launch on Mitchell Air Field

Sunday – September 3, 2017
5:30 a.m. – Gates open Mitchell Air Field, Food and Beverage available for purchase.
6:30 a.m. –Balloons Launch on Mitchell on Mitchell Air Field

5:00 p.m. – Doors open at Five Rocks Amphitheatre for the night glow. Planet Bounce will
offer eight rides in our kid zone. Performances by local dance teams, and the band
“End of Eves” will perform during the night glow. Beer garden and local food
vendors will provide food.

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Balloons Glow at Five Rocks Amphitheatre. Be sure to ask the balloon pilots
for a free hot air balloon collectors card.

For more information, visit: theoldwestballoonfest.com .

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved.
