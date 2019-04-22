4-20 NSP pot bust nets more than 350 pounds of marijuana

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found hundreds of pounds of marijuana and arrested an Indiana man during a traffic stop on I-80 near Goehner on Saturday.

At approximately 11:50 a.m. Saturday, April 20, a trooper observed an eastbound Dodge Ram failing to stay in its lane. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the pickup.

During a search, troopers found 16 large trash bags containing 368 pounds of marijuana in the cargo area.

The driver, Bradley Wooten, 37, of Carmel, Indiana, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Wooten was lodged in Seward County Jail.