4 arrested Monday in drug raids at two Chadron locations

Four people were taken into custody after Chadron Police and the WING Drug Task Force served search warrants on two residences Monday.

According to a release by CPD Investigator Matt Freeman, the first warrant was being served at an apartment on Cedar Street when the resident, 25 year-old Nicholas King, pulled up in his vehicle. After detecting the odor of marijuana coming from King’s person and the car, a search revealed approximately 3 grams of marijuana and 1 gram of methamphetamine along with miscellaneous items of drug paraphernalia. The search of King’s residence uncovered items including pipes for both meth and marijuana, and residual amounts of both drugs.

Additional information then lead to a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Mears Street, where officers say they located numerous items related to the possession and distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana. Items seized as evidence included individually packaged baggies of marijuana, approximately 3 grams of methamphetamine, prescription pills packaged for sale, scales, baggies, hypodermic needles, pipes and numerous cellular phones.

27-year-old Derek Grinnell, 30-year-old Colin Ladeaux, and 30-year-old Brittney Priestley were each arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine with the intent to distribute & Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession drug paraphernalia. Bond for all three was set at $50,000 with a 10% provision.

King was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, and two drug infractions, with his bond set at 10% of $10,000.00.

All four suspects were transported to the Dawes County Jail.