BY Associated Press | February 14, 2019
4 more financially troubled nursing homes likely to close

Officials say four more of the 21 nursing homes and assisted-living centers under state control are expected to close.

The state placed the 21 in receivership last March , to be managed by Klaasmeyer & Associates. The state took the action after the homes’ owner, Cottonwood Healthcare, also known as Skyline, notified the state about its financial crisis.

The residents at Norfolk Care and Rehabilitation Center were told Wednesday that Klaasmeyer & Associates would be seeking court permission to close the center. The same is expected for homes in Broken Bow, Grand Island and Schuyler.

Klaasmeyer and a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Health and Human Services Department didn’t immediately return calls Thursday from The Associated Press.

Residents and staff at Sidney Care and Rehabilitation Center were told last month that it would close.

