4 to 8 inches of snow forecast for Wyo-Braska from pending storm

A winter storm watch has been posted for much of the southern half of Wyoming and the Panhandle through this weekend.

The National Weather Service says snowfall will develop across central and southern Wyoming Friday night into Saturday morning and spread into the panhandle Saturday evening, and continue through Sunday.

Meteorologist Don Day says the panhandle can expect four to eight inches of snow with heavier amounts in higher elevations like the Wildcat Hills and Pine Ridge areas. The storm will encompass the entire region, including central and eastern Nebraska, South Dakota, and northern Colorado.

Cold temperatures and blowing snow will make it hazardous for motorists and livestock producers over a 36 hour period through Monday noon

Casper, Cheyenne, and Wheatland may receive up to 8 inches of snow, Douglas and Lusk maybe a foot and the mountains of Wyoming up to 2 feet, helping the snowpack.