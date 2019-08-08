Acts New and Old take Midwest Theater Stage in 2019-2020 Season

Some familiar names, and plenty of new ones, are in the line-up for the 2019-2020 performing art season at the Midwest Theater.

Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes says the family shows include two productions being put on by the Missoula Children’s Theater, and an Omaha Symphony performance aimed at kids emphasizing string instruments

Estes tells KNEB there will be new show, “Dino-Light” by Lightwire Theater.”We just fell in love with Moon Mouse, and heard so many stories from educators, stories that make you tear up about how the kids were impacted by the story,” says Estes. “Dino-Light is the next piece we explore with them. It’s all in the dark, it’s amazing to see what they do with lights, there are no verbal cues in it, but they can tell a very moving and compelling story.”

Estes tells us there will be six regular season shows including Repertory Dance Company, An Irish Christmas, the Frye Street Quartet, Omaha Symphony and April Birch, plus a return of zydeco artist Terrance Simien.

Extra shows include a Christmas-time appearance by Christian recording artist Sandi Patty, plus a performance of the Peking Acrobats.

Season passes and tickets will be available online at MidwestTheater.com, in-person or by calling 308-632-4311.