458 runners registered for Monument Marathon

458 runners have signed up for the seventh annual running this Saturday of the Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon.

The race is a benefit for the WNCC Foundation and Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Reisig says there have been additional participants signing up on a daily basis.

Reisig says any questions the public has about the race on the Monument Marathon website under the most frequently asked questions link. Reisig says the link will give you information about the route, the impact to roads, locations of cheering and first aid stations, plus information on the Expo Friday and the after race event at Flyover Brewery Saturday.

Reisig encourages the community to get involved during any of the scheduled activities Friday and Saturday, especially the Expo and the after party if you are not signed up already as a volunteer.