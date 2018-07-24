4th Coffee with a Cop all about accessibility

The Scottsbluff Police Department once again went out into a public setting Tuesday to give citizens a chance to air their concerns or just get to know them as average people.

It was the fourth “Coffee with a Cop” since the program was started. Chief Kevin Spencer said it was the first being held in the afternoon to give people who are available at a time other than the morning a chance o speak to the officers in an informal setting.

Spencer said. “I don’t want to hear anybody is afraid to approach us. We want to be accessible to everybody. It is important to us that people feel comfortable coming up to us and talking to us. We are a big part of the community and we represent the community. We want to be accessible to everybody.”

Spencer says there are a number of community activities the Police department will be involved with in the next few months, with National Night Out early in August the next event on the agenda.

Spencer says most of the conversations he has with people during this effort are not specific but general in nature, and simply discussions about their family and how they are doing