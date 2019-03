A top prize lottery ticket was sold this week at the Kwik Stop in Mitchell.

For the Nebraska Lottery’s ‘My Day’ drawing Tuesday night, one lucky ticket sold at the convenience store matched all three numbers: 1 for the month, 13 for the day, and 43 for the year. Matching all numbers allows the winning ticket holder to claim the $5,000 top prize.

The odds of matching all three numbers are 1: 36,525.