class="post-template-default single single-post postid-277459 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Scottsbluff

BY Ryan Murphy | December 11, 2017
Home News Regional News
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Scottsbluff

It was a winning weekend for one lucky Nebraska Lottery player, with a $50,000 winner sold at the Ampride on Avenue B in Scottsbluff.

The Nebraska Lottery says the winning ticket matched 4 of the 5 white balls, as well as the Powerball number.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 25, 26, 37, 55 and 60 and the Powerball number was 6.

The Scottsbluff ticket was the highest winning ticket sold in Nebraska for Saturday’s drawing. The odds of matching 4 of the 5 numbers with the Powerball are listed as 1 in 913,129.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments