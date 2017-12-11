$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Scottsbluff

It was a winning weekend for one lucky Nebraska Lottery player, with a $50,000 winner sold at the Ampride on Avenue B in Scottsbluff.

The Nebraska Lottery says the winning ticket matched 4 of the 5 white balls, as well as the Powerball number.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 25, 26, 37, 55 and 60 and the Powerball number was 6.

The Scottsbluff ticket was the highest winning ticket sold in Nebraska for Saturday’s drawing. The odds of matching 4 of the 5 numbers with the Powerball are listed as 1 in 913,129.