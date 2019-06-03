$500,000 bond set for Bluffs man caught with large amount of meth

A 49-year-old Scottsbluff man is being held on a $500,000 bond after police found more than two ounces of methamphetamine in his home.

Cortez Henderson Jr. is charged with a Class 1C Felony of Possession of Methamphetamine (28 to 139 grams) and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Court documents say that officers executed a search warrant on the home, and found a total of three zip lock baggies containing a total of 64 grams (or roughly 2.2 ounces) of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

He made his first appearance on the charges today in Scotts Bluff County Court, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and will be arraigned on the charges in District Court on Friday.