$500,000 bonds set for two people arrested after officers respond to drug overdose

Two people are being held on $500,000 bonds after multiple drug and weapons charges were filed after authorities responded to a drug overdose at a Scottsbluff home Friday.

27 year old Samantha Thompson was arrested on seven different drug charges regarding use and distribution of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm during a drug violation. The arrest was made after a search warrant was obtained and authorities found baggies with various substances that later tested positive for drugs, along with semi-automatic handguns and a .38 caliber revolver.

Also arrested was 19 year old Charles Thompson for possession of meth and possession of heroin after he admitted to smoking heroin off the tinfoil that was located in his bedroom. Evidence of methamphetamine use was also found in the room.

The home was located in the 2900 block of Dineen Avenue.