5th annual Save-A-Rack at Backaracks set for Wednesday evening

The fifth annual Save-A-Rack at Backaracks bra auction fundraiser for Festival of Hope will be held Wednesday evening.

After raising over $172,000 over the past four years, organizers are hopeful for the best auction yet for the event’s 5th anniversary.

Backaracks owner Bob Scripter told KNEB News he was a little tentative about the idea at first, but has been thrilled with it’s success for area cancer patients and their families who benefit from the Festival of Hope.

It all starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at Backaracks in Scottsbluff. Hilarious decorated bras will be auctioned off to the highest bidder, with all proceeds going to Festival of Hope, to help in their mission of providing non-medical support to cancer patients and their families.