6-year-old Hemingford girl dies in fatal accident Monday evening

Family, friends and students at Hemingford Public Schools are mourning a local 6-year-old girl who died in a two-vehicle accident Monday evening.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Alyssa Mazanec, of Hemingford, died from her injuries in a car-semi collision on U.S. Highway 385 about 26 miles north of Alliance shortly after 5:00 p.m.

NSP investigators say the northbound car driven by her mother, Christine Mazanec, 30, was turning left at Brown Road and struck the side of a northbound semi that attempted to pass the car. Officials say the collision caused the car to roll and threw the girl from the vehicle.

Investigators say seat belts were in use by the girl’s mother and two other unnamed juveniles, but Alyssa was not restrained as she sat in the middle of the rear seat. Information on injuries to the other occupants of the car, or their conditions, were not immediately available.

The driver of the semi was Wendell Sanders, 62, of Box Elder, Nebraska.

Hemingford Schools Superintendent Charles Isom tells KNEB News grief counselors were on site at district schools this morning.