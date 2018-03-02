600 departures in United Airlines first month meeting expectations

A good crowd on hand Thursday night at Western Nebraska Regional Airport as United Airlines operated by SkyWest enjoyed a Business After Hours and ribbon cutting for their airline service.

During the first month 600 people have departed from the airport to Denver using the new essential air service, a big improvement from the departures with previous carriers Great Lakes Airlines and PenAir.

Sky West’s Managing Director for Marketing Development Greg Atkin says the increase in departures is meeting expectations, but feels the numbers will be even greater in the immediate future. The airport is hoping to average 750 departures every month so they can meet their annual 10,000 passenger boarding requirement to continue receiving regular federal funding.

Atkin was impressed with the airport and terminal in his first visit to Scottsbluff and said his flight in Thursday was fast and uneventful, which is exactly what the airline is looking for with all of its flights.