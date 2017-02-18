class="post-template-default single single-post postid-216657 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

75 acres of land burned in Friday fire in Goshen County

BY Ryan Murphy | February 18, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
75 acres of land burned in Friday fire in Goshen County
Courtesy Torrington Volunteer Fire Department

Fire crews spent the majority of the afternoon hours of Friday tackling a blaze near Fort Laramie.

The Torrington Fire Department was dispatched to assist the Fort Laramie Fire Department around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Crews were battling a grass/ brush fire on the east edge of town.

Torrington Fire provided one quick-attack, one 6X6, the tanker and a crew of six firefighters to the incident.

Units from Fort Laramie NHS, Yoder, Lingle and Veteran also assisted. Mutual aid units demobilized around 7:30 pm, leaving Fort Laramie units to monitor the area overnight.

Approximately 75 acres of grass and riparian area burned.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments