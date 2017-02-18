75 acres of land burned in Friday fire in Goshen County

Fire crews spent the majority of the afternoon hours of Friday tackling a blaze near Fort Laramie.
The Torrington Fire Department was dispatched to assist the Fort Laramie Fire Department around 2:15 p.m. Friday.
Crews were battling a grass/ brush fire on the east edge of town.
Torrington Fire provided one quick-attack, one 6X6, the tanker and a crew of six firefighters to the incident.
Units from Fort Laramie NHS, Yoder, Lingle and Veteran also assisted. Mutual aid units demobilized around 7:30 pm, leaving Fort Laramie units to monitor the area overnight.
Approximately 75 acres of grass and riparian area burned.