759 served at 34th annual Thanksgiving in the Valley

759 people were served Thurday at the the 34th annual Thanksgiving in the Valley Dinner,at the Guadalupe Center.

400 of the meals were delivered to homebound residents throughout the North Platte Valley and coordinated through the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center

One hundred volunteers assisted in preparing, cooking and serving the dinner, and helping with set-up and cleanup at the Guadalupe Center.

The traditional turkey dinner includeds turkeys purchased by Allo, cornbread muffins from rural Morrill farmer Monty Flock, a special cranberry sauce by Thruston, pies from Northfield Retirement Communities, linens from Ideal Linen and milk provided by Hiland Dairy.

Monetary donations have been made by Great Western Bank, Scottsbluff Noon Kiwanis Club and St. Francis Episcopal Church.

Several organizations stepped up to volunteer including Scottsbluff Kiwanis, NEXT Young Professionals, The Scottsbluff and Gering Soup Kitchen, and the Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center. Our thanks to the Elks Club for use of their kitchen, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for the Guadalupe Center and the many volunteers who spent part of their Thanksgiving holiday helping with the meal.