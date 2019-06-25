84-year-old motorcyclist injured in Scottsbluff accident

A Tuesday morning motorcycle accident landed a Scottsbluff man in the hospital.

Around 10:45 this morning, 84-year-old Roy Hans rear-ended a Ford Explorer that had stopped on 20th Street to allow children to cross the street. Hans was knocked off his motorcycle and suffered unknown injuries.

He was transported by Valley Ambulance for treatment of injuries. The occupants of the Explorer were uninjured.

Scottsbluff Police Officer Bobbi Kuhlman says a citation is pending for Hans for having No Motorcycle License and Following too Closely.