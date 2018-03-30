8th annual Buckboard Riding Academy pancake feed scheduled Saturday morning

Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy will have their 8th annual pancake feed this Saturday, March 31st at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 17th and 1st Avenue in Scottsbluff.

The event, to help with general operations for the academy, will be held from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The all you can eat breakfast is $7 per person with kids 5 and under eating free.

Tickets can be purchased from Buckboard board members, on Buckboard’s Facebook page or at the door.

Buckboard continues to raise money for its indoor arena construction at 14th and Floral Streets in Gering. The effort received a generous boost this past week from First State Bank, which donated $25,000 toward the project. The bank’s donation means $160,000 has been raised for the estimated $300,000 project with additional fundraisers specific to the indoor arena to be announced later this year.