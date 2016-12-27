9 story of 2016….search for Gene Patterson Black

Among the tragedies we reported on in 2016 was the investigation to find a missing 72 year old man whose car was found in the Scottsbluff YMCA parking lot. The story is # 9 on KNEB’s ten top stories of the year.

Walter Gene Patterson Black was last seen on May 15th, and police believe the man may have entered the swollen North Platte River on foot.

Two days after Patterson Black disappeared, Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson shared the department’s concerns, stating that some evidence found in the vehicle and interviews with people close to him in the last days and weeks cause police to believe he may have entered the river.

Aerial searches for Patterson Black by the Nebraska State Patrol and Airlink did not reveal any signs of the man. Subsequent searches by volunteers along the river bank have also failed to locate Patterson Black.

To date, Patterson Black has never been located.