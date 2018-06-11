99-year-old WWII Veteran to visit the Panhandle this week

A 99-year-old World War II veteran who skipped the chance to meet some of the nation’s last Civil War veterans is visiting Nebraska as part of 50-state tour to make up for his lingering regret.

Sidney Walton, of San Diego, chatted with Gov. Pete Ricketts at the Nebraska Capitol on Monday as part of a tour to ensure that people have a chance to meet a World War II veteran.

Walton was born in New York City in 1919 and served in the U.S. Army in Asia during the war. He says his one regret in life is passing on the chance to meet Civil War veterans in Manhattan’s Central Park the year before he enlisted in 1941.

Nebraska is home to approximately 3,900 World War II veterans.

Walton’s son Paul said that he and his dad plan to tour Nebraska for four days this week. One of the must-see spots on the tour will be on Thursday, where Sidney Walton visits Sidney, Nebraska.