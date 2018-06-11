class="post-template-default single single-post postid-316708 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

99-year-old WWII Veteran to visit the Panhandle this week

BY Ryan Murphy | June 11, 2018
Home News Regional News
99-year-old WWII Veteran to visit the Panhandle this week
Gov. Ricketts welcomes Sidney Walton, a 99-year-old WWII veteran, to the Nebraska State Capitol. (photo courtesy Gov. Pete Ricketts)

A 99-year-old World War II veteran who skipped the chance to meet some of the nation’s last Civil War veterans is visiting Nebraska as part of 50-state tour to make up for his lingering regret.

Sidney Walton, of San Diego, chatted with Gov. Pete Ricketts at the Nebraska Capitol on Monday as part of a tour to ensure that people have a chance to meet a World War II veteran.

Walton was born in New York City in 1919 and served in the U.S. Army in Asia during the war. He says his one regret in life is passing on the chance to meet Civil War veterans in Manhattan’s Central Park the year before he enlisted in 1941.

Nebraska is home to approximately 3,900 World War II veterans.

Walton’s son Paul said that he and his dad plan to tour Nebraska for four days this week. One of the must-see spots on the tour will be on Thursday, where Sidney Walton visits Sidney, Nebraska.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments