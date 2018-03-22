Abortion dispute threatens to derail Nebraska budget bill

A dispute over abortion and family-planning clinics is

threatening to derail a Nebraska state budget bill.

Lawmakers remained at an impasse Wednesday after falling three votes short of the support needed to overcome a filibuster and force a vote on the measure. The proposal from Gov. Pete Ricketts would prevent health clinics from getting federal family-planning money if they perform abortions or provide referrals to groups that do.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer says he’s still hopeful lawmakers will reach an agreement and pass the bill this year.

Sen. John Stinner, the Appropriations Committee chairman, says lawmakers might have to return to the Capitol for a special session if the budget measure doesn’t pass.

The bill in question includes critical funding for child welfare

services and other programs.

Lawmakers did reject Senator Steve Erdman’s amendment to the budget that would have re-established a 4% cut to the University’s portion of the budget that the Appropriations Committee had reduced to 1%.