About 100 acres burned in Wildcat Hills; 70-80 percent contained

Fire crews are battling a fire in a remote area of the Wildcat Hills south of Gering.

Tim Newman, Region 22 Emergency Management Director, said that the fire, located about a mile and a half east of the east gate of the Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, was first reported around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Newman said the fire, which is burning in steep finger canyons, was likely started by lightning Monday evening, but was not visible until Tuesday.

A single engine aircraft from Hot Springs, South Dakota dropped fire retardant on the fire late Tuesday afternoon. Newman said those drops helped firefighters gain better control of the blaze.

Newman said they are estimating that the fire has burned approximately 100 acres, and that the fire is likely 70 to 80 percent contained.

About 50 fire personnel from Gering, Banner County, Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff, Mitchell, Minatare/Melbeta, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission were on scene.

Newman said that crews will remain on the fire overnight, and a detection flight or two from the Civil Air Patrol in Chadron was expected to check for additional hot spots.