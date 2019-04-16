About 25% of Scotts Bluff Co. properties will see valuation change

About 25% of the property parcels in Scotts Bluff County will be seeing a change in their next property valuation according to County Assessor Amy Ramos.

County Commissioners Monday night set July 9th through the 12th to hear any property tax protests this year.

Ramos says there will be increases and decreases among the approximately 6,000 properties that will see a change in valuation. “I don’t have exact numbers on everything, but some of the Scottsbluff and Mitchell residential neighborhoods will be changing,” says Ramos, “And there will be some in agland where we’re matching our GIS information to the mapping department, and that’s changing the acre count, the soil type, the land use, so there will be some changes there..”

Scotts Bluff County has more than 22,000 property parcels on the tax rolls.

Change of valuation notices should be out by June 1st, if you don’t get a card it should be no change. Ramos says you can go online through the assessor’s website around that date to verify if there have been an adjustments.