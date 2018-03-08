About 300 Cabela’s headquarters employees taking buyouts

About 300 employees at Cabela’s former headquarters in Sidney are taking buyouts this week, and afterward, the remaining operation in Sidney will be a fraction of the size it was before rival Bass Pro Shops bought the company.

Another 390 former Cabela’s employees also applied for buyouts, but no immediate action will be taken on those. Bass Pro spokesman Jack Wlezian says that after the cuts about 500 employees will remain in Sidney.

Cabela’s once employed more than 2,000 people at its sprawling Sidney headquarters. Bass Pro plans to offer the 550,000-square-feet of office space for $1 a year to other companies that want to move to the town of roughly 7,000 people.

Springfield, Missouri-based Bass Pro bought Cabela’s in a $5 billion deal last year.